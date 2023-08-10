Everything you need to know about TEs this fantasy season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Some want to morph the position with the WRs. Some want to get rid of the position all together in Fantasy. We at the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show are proudly pro-TE and happy to continue our positional preview week by diving deep into the much maligned position.

Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon on the pod to take a wide angle view of the TE position to see if anyone other than Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will make a championship-level impact for fantasy teams in 2023.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

The two then look at the intriguing rookie TEs to see if any of them can make an immediate fantasy impact. Pianowski and Harmon than go head-to-head on TE rankings and debate the fantasy value of players like Darren Waller, Tyler Hibgee, David Njoku and Jake Ferguson.

Harmon and Pianowski end the show by identifying the TEs that can make the leap in 2023 and picking "Their Guy" this season at the position.

2:25 - Preseason depth chart season is upon us and it's wild

9:40 - Positional Preview: TEs

10:35 - TE draft strategy: Kelce and what else?

22:25 - Consensus top 12 TEs: Who's got top 5 upside?

29:50 - Which rookie TE should you target late in drafts?

35:10 - Biggest player disagreements at TE

47:15 - TEs that can make the leap in 2023

55:00 - "Our Guy" in 2023

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts