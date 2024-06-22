Euro 2024: Türkiye's Samet Akaydin gifts Portugal with an own goal to double the lead

Turkey's goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and Zeki Celik, right, react after and own goal by teammate Samet Akaydin during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) (Michael Probst/AP)

Portugal are currently cruising over Türkiye in Group F action at Euro 2024 with a 2-0 lead in the second half..

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with his first goal of the tournament in the 21st minute and Portugal doubled the lead seven minutes later after a miscommunication between the Türkiye defense.

João Cancelo intercepted a header in midfield and worked a quick give-and-go with Bruno Fernandes to advance the ball into the Türkiye end. As he broke upfield with Cristiano Ronaldo looking to make a run, Cancelo misread it and played a pass forward to no one, turning it over with four Türkiye players around the ball.

As the Portugal players reacted to the poor decision, and Ronaldo doing so in animated fashion, Türkiye's Samet Akaydin attempted to play the ball back to goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who was not expecting the pass.

Disaster struck and it was 2-0 Portugal.

Own goal is back at it again 😅



THIS WAS INSANE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3Ls27owo1f — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2024

That was the sixth own goal of the Euros through a little over a week of action. That would stand for the tournament lead over the two scored by Slovakia's Ivan Schranz and Germany's Jamal Musiala.

Fernandes would put home a Ronaldo pass off a 2-on-0 in the 56th minute to put Portugal up 3-0.

Should Portugal hold on for the win they would improve to 2-0-0 and clinch a spot in the Round of 16. Their final game is Wednesday against Georgia. Türkiye would remain on 3 points with their final game against Czechia.

Türkiye would then need to beat Czechia or see Georgia lose or draw with Portugal in order to secure passage to the knockout round at the Euros for only the third time.