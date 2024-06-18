Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé reportedly expected to miss France's next match vs. Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe of France holds his nose after suffering an injury during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Martin Meissner/AP)

France is expected to be without Kylian Mbappé for its next match at Euro 2024 on Friday against Netherlands after he suffered a broken nose during their 1-0 win over Austria.

According to ESPN's Julien Laurens, Mbappé is a "major doubt" despite avoiding surgery, which would have forced him to miss the rest of the competition.

Mbappé was injured in the 85th minute on Monday after the follow through on his header saw his connect with Kevin Danso shoulder, bloodying the French star.

Ouch 😬



Mbappé had to be treated on the field after this contact pic.twitter.com/bFfzYfPvsu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2024

Mbappé tried to return to the field of play in the 89th minute and immediately sat back down while holding his nose. He had returned to the game without permission from the referee, who issued him a yellow card.

Following the game, Mbappé took to X to ask fans "Any ideas for a mask?" when he returns.

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

Danso posted a message on X saying, "To French supporters: I am sorry that Kylian Mbappe was injured from our duel ... I wish him a good recovery and I hope he can quickly get back on the pitch."

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo said on Tuesday he is holding out hope Mbappé returns for the remainder of the tournament.

"You saw it, he had this injury to his nose, the news is rather reassuring," Diallo said. "There won't be an operation in the short term. Concerning his return, it is premature today to give a timetable; we're going to wait for the latest information from the doctor this morning."

After Netherlands, France finish the group stage next Tuesday against Poland.