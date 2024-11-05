Election Day is here. Here's how Harris and Trump will be spending it.

Election Day is finally here, but that hasn't stopped Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump from rallying in key swing states in their final push to sway undecided voters.

As polls open across the country, here’s a look at what each candidate and their running mates are planning — from hitting the ballot box to hosting watch parties — as their respective campaigns come to a close.

Kamala Harris’s Election Day schedule

Democratic presidential nominee Harris, who voted via mail-in ballot in California, is spending the day in Washington, D.C., where she'll continue speaking with key voter groups, including women, young voters and communities of color.

Radio interviews: Harris will participate in seven radio interviews in the battleground states of Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona throughout the day.

D.C. watch party: The vice president will host a watch party at her alma mater, Howard University, where she'll join supporters to watch the results come in. She would become the first U.S. president to graduate from a historically Black college and university if elected.

Donald Trump’s Election Day schedule

Trump is expected to vote in Palm Beach, Fla. today, where he and his team are spending Election Day.

Palm Beach watch party: Trump will host his own watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, marking a shift from his previous election night gatherings at Mar-a-Lago.

What about their running mates?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz:

The Democratic vice presidential candidate will attend a political event in Harrisburg, Pa., in a final push to mobilize voters in Pennsylvania.

D.C. watch party: Later in the day, Walz will join Harris for the election night celebration at Harris's alma mater, Howard University.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance:

Fresh from a Monday night rally in La Crosse, Wis., the Republican vice presidential candidate cast his vote in Cincinnati on Tuesday morning. He reportedly has no public events scheduled.