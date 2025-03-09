Eddie George agrees to become Bowling Green's next head coach: Reports

MISSOULA, MONTANA - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Eddie George of the Tennessee State Tigers looks on during the second half of a game against the Montana Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Missoula, Montana. (Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images)

Eddie George is getting a chance to coach at the top level of college football.

According to multiple reports, Bowling Green has agreed to terms with the former NFL running back to become its next head coach. The deal is for five years, per ESPN. The Falcons were forced into an early 2025 coaching search when Scot Loeffler left to take an assistant coaching position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

George has been the head coach at Tennessee State for the past four seasons. The Tigers were 9-13 in his first two seasons before moving to 6-5 in 2023 and jumping to 9-4 in 2024. Tennessee State made the FCS playoffs a season ago after tying for first in the Big South-OVC but lost in the first round to Montana.

George is a native of Philadelphia but a legend in the state of Ohio after starring at Ohio State from 1992 through 1995. George capped off his Ohio State career with the Heisman in 1995 following a 1,826-yard season that included 23 rushing touchdowns along with 44 catches for 399 yards. George, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, had 3,768 rushing yards with the Buckeyes and ranks fourth all-time in school history behind Archie Griffin, J.K. Dobbins and Ezekiel Elliott.

After George won the Heisman, he was a first-round pick of the Houston Oilers in 1996 before the franchise moved to Tennessee a season later. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in seven of his eight seasons with the franchise and had 64 total touchdowns.

He played the final season of his career with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring after the 2004 season. George finished his career with 10,441 rushing yards and 78 total touchdowns.

George’s hire is similar to Colorado’s move to hire Deion Sanders from FCS-level Jackson State. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has energized the Colorado football program. Bowling Green was 7-6 in 2024 and lost the 68 Ventures Bowl. The Falcons have gone to bowl games in each of the past three seasons but haven’t won a bowl game since the 2014 season.