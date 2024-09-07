Eagles start off season with terrible Jalen Hurts INT and fumble on shotgun snap

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) watches during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano/AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles had a lot of issues late last season. They lost six of their last seven and looked really bad in all facets of the game.

About eight months had passed since their last game, but they picked up where they left off in the first quarter.

The Eagles' first possession ended with Jalen Hurts throwing a bad interception over the middle of the field. He didn't anticipate Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney being in position for the pick, but he was and the Eagles had a turnover in their own territory. Hurts finished last season on a downturn and that wasn't the best way to start a new season.

Jalen Hurts picked on first drive of the season 😳



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/R0IkomD84A — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 7, 2024

The Eagles' issues didn't get better on their second drive. In their first game since center Jason Kelce retired, new center Cam Jurgens' shotgun snap surprised Hurts, it bounced off him and the Packers jumped on the loose ball. Another Packers possession started in Philadelphia territory. It seemed like a miscommunication between center and quarterback.

The Packers ended up settling for field goals after both turnovers despite great field position, proving that the sloppiness to start the game in Brazil wasn't exclusive to the Eagles.

In their first game without Jason Kelce, the Eagles turn it over off a bobbled snap on the second drive of the season 😳



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Tz6vxt1bnl — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 7, 2024

That's now how the Eagles wanted to start a new season. It looked too much like the finish to last season.