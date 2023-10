Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker watches during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Dusty Baker entered MLB as a 1967 draft pick, coaxed into signing by one Hank Aaron. More than five decades later, his time in MLB is coming to an end.

The Houston Astros manager is retiring after 26 seasons of manning dugouts for the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Astros, he told USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

