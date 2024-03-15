Duke's March Madness resume takes a hit with upset loss to NC State in ACC tourney opener

NC State thwarted second-seeded Duke's goal for back-to-back ACC Tournament championships with a 74-69 quarterfinal win on Thursday in Washington D.C.

It was the first game of the tournament for the No. 11 Blue Devils due to a double-bye on account of their top seeding in the conference tournament, which won't bode well for the team's seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack came out strong, maintaining their momentum in the tournament from defeating Louisville on Tuesday before completing an upset win over No. 7 seed Syracuse on Wednesday.

NC State starting guard DJ Horne, who is returning from injury, came off the bench to score 12 points in the first half. His scoring included a buzzer-beater to end the period.

NC State was 5-of-11 from the 3-point attempts in the opening half, allowing the team to establish a 35-32 lead as they entered halftime.

It almost looked like Duke was set to benefit from an all-time collapse in the final 30 seconds, as this missed dunk highlighted a series of late errors:

NC STATE WHAT ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/U1JYcH6X8n — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 15, 2024

But NC State was able to hold on for the win despite an attempt to rally led by Duke Center Kyle Filipowski. Next, the Wolfpack will face the winner of Thursday night's quarterfinal between Virginia and Boston College.

This story will be updated.