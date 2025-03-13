Duke's Cooper Flagg injures ankle after block vs. Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 08: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils runs the court during the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Cooper Flagg left Thursday's Duke-Georgia TechACC tournament quarterfinal near the end of the first half with an ankle injury.

With the Blue Devils trailing, Flagg denied Duncan Powell's layup attempt at the rim and landed awkwardly, injuring his left ankle. After spending time on the bench getting treatment, he went back to the Duke locker room needing assistance.

No. 1 Duke trails Georgia Tech 31-26 at the half. The Blue Devils had a tough start shooting-wise, missing their first 13 3-point attempts and going 36.7% from the field.

Flagg netted only two points on 1-of-7 shooting before he exited the game.

The 18-year-old Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft. In his freshman season with Duke was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and voted First-team All-ACC and to the ACC All-Defensive and All-Freshman teams.

