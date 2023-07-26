Dramatic video captures moment of NYC crane collapse

Manhattan Crane Collapse Sparks 5-Alarm Fire And Evacuations NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Debris from a crane collapse sit in the road as police, firefighters and emergency personnel gather at the scene in midtown Manhattan on July 26, 2023 in New York City. The morning accident at a high rise tower under construction occurred after a fire broke out on the crane which stood nearly 45 stories high. Numerous people including a firefighter suffered injuries and traffic in parts midtown was shut down for hours. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A construction crane working on a hi-rise building in midtown Manhattan caught fire and collapsed on Wednesday, striking an adjacent building as it came crashing down on the street below.

The collapse was captured in a dramatic video taken by an onlooker a few blocks away. The footage showed the crane twist and sway before falling as pedestrians are seen running for cover.

“Just watched a crane fall and pummel a building on the other side of the block!” Jimmy Farring wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Just watched a crane fall and pummel a building on the other side of the block! #nyc #fire pic.twitter.com/YFyaurRglN — Jimmy 💃🏻 (@jimmy_farring) July 26, 2023

Six people, including two firefighters, received minor injuries.

“This could have been a lot worse,” FDNY Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer told reporters.

Pfeifer said more than 200 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene of the five-alarm fire, which began at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st street near Times Square.

“We are extremely fortunate that we weren't during a busy time of the day," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, adding that the incident is under investigation.

According to fire officials, the crane was carrying 16 tons of concrete when it caught fire 45 stories above the ground. The crane operator tried to extinguish the flames but had to evacuate as smoke filled its cabin.

James Oddo, the city’s building commissioner, said that all permits filed for the 54-story building and crane operation had been approved, and there is no preliminary indication that there were any outstanding violations.

Crane collapses in New York City are relatively rare, but they do happen.