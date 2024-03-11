Does Women's March Madness have more intrigue than Men's? + Big Ten and SEC's CFP doomsday button

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the kerfuffle between LSU and South Carolina's Women's basketball teams in the SEC tournament over the weekend. The trio believes it might be one of the best rivalries in all of college sports right now. Wetzel pleads to the committee for these two teams to be on the same side of the bracket to meet up deep in the tournament. All three discuss if the Women's tourney has more juice than the Men's bracket this year.

The three then discuss the latest proposed CFP revenue split model that draws a clear line between the top two conferences and the rest of the sport. Wetzel and Forde discuss if the SEC and Big Ten commissioners are ready for the legacy of potentially blowing up college sports as we know it. Dellenger breaks down how this new CFP revenue split could further destabilize the ACC.

After the break, the three discuss two gambling related stories in college sports and if either have any merit to them. Wetzel then re-introduces the 'Say Something Nice' segment for March Madness. All three share what they are looking forward to most this time of year. Forde also makes a plea for Indiana State to be an at-large bid in the Men's Tourney.

The trio end the show with a few wild stories from the 'People's Court'.

1:20 - Dan LOVES the LSU-USC 'kerfuffle'

10:00 - Women's March Madness has way more juice than the Men's this year

13:45 - CFP Revenue Split update: SEC and Big Ten continue to play bully ball

23:30 - Are Big Ten and SEC ready for their legacy of blowing up college sports?

35:45 - Fact or fiction? Former Vandy QB says Italian Mafia offered him 300K to blow games

41:50 - Why you can't bet on Temple Basketball games right now

47:35 - Pat's plea to get Indiana State and Robbia Avila into March Madness

52:20 - 'Say Something Nice' is back for March Madness

59:00 - People's Court: Would you eat at hybrid Ihop-Applebees? And what is that alleged criminal's name?!

