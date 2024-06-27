Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani contemplating entering Home Run Derby as Dave Roberts wary of participation

MLB: JUN 26 Dodgers at White Sox CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 26: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on June 26, 2024 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago,Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani back in the Home Run Derby? The Los Angeles Dodgers is contemplating competing in the 2024 edition on July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, but ultimately, the decision may not lay with him.

Following his September right elbow surgery, Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract to leave the Los Angeles Angels for the Dodgers, is strictly a hitter this season and the MVP favorite currently leads the NL with 25 home runs and all of MLB with a .322 batting average.

When asked on Tuesday by Japanese reporters about participating in the Home Run Derby, Ohtani said he has "feelings of wanting to do it." But before he would enter he would have to speak to the Dodgers' medical staff and his team.

Ohtani, who will turn 30 on July 5, was part of the 2021 Home Run Derby, the only time he participated in the event. He lost in a memorable first-round matchup with Juan Soto, then of the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he wouldn't want Ohtani to take part in the Home Run Derby only because of the amount of energy needed to take that many swings and he wouldn't want Ohtani to risk messing up his current elbow rehabilitation.

But Roberts also understands what Ohtani in the Home Run Derby would mean for baseball.

"The one side of it, for him to be in the Home Run Derby, it's great for baseball, clearly," Roberts said before the Dodgers' 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. "The other side of it, on the manager of the Dodgers side of it, you're trying to be more cautious and appreciating the fact that there's a lot more swings, higher intensity, you know, going through the rehab process with his elbow.

"But for me, personally, it's just defaulting to the player and supporting Shohei in whatever he chooses."

As Ohtani continued his home run prowess Wednesday night, he set a Dodgers franchise record with an RBI is his 10th straight game with his solo shot off Erick Fedde.

Ohtani was fortunate enough to not exit the game early — and have his Home Run Derby entry put into jeopardy — thanks to a Dodgers bat boy for this catch.

MLB will announce 2024 All-Star rosters and the Home Run Derby entrants soon. One big name who definitely won't be entering the Home Run Derby is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who leads all players with 30 homers. "There's no need this year," said Judge, who won the event in 2017.