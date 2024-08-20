Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman has fractured finger on right hand, will play through it

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman jogs to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman has a hairline fracture in his right middle finger, but plans to play through it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the injury Monday night. Freeman suffered the injury while fielding a ground ball in Saturday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Initial X-Rays came back negative, but Freeman sat Sunday's series finale against St. Louis.

Roberts revealed to reporters on Monday that a subsequent CT scan revealed the fracture, but that Freeman would play Monday night against the Seattle Mariners. Per beat reporters, Roberts said that the Dodgers didn't give much consideration to placing Freeman on the injured list and that Freeman said that he could play through the pain.

This is a developing story that will be updated.