Do the Giants want a QB? & the death of the Patriot Way | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. Daniel Jones is out for the season with an ACL injury, and the trio discuss whether or not the Giants are planning on taking a quarterback in next year's draft if they get the opportunity (including what Jori saw at Giants practice this week). Charles takes you behind the scenes of Josh Dobbs' miraculous first start in Arizona, and the group discuss Kyler Murray returning to the Cardinals and whether or not he'll be the guy going forward.

In other news, the Rams signed free agent QB Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers seems to be serious about his desire to return this season.

The hosts finish off the show by discussing Charles' latest piece on the end of the Patriot Way given Jimmy Garroppolo, Josh McDaniels, and Bill Belichick collectively faceplanting this season, and how much of the credit we give to Belichick really should belong to Tom Brady.

00:50 - Future of the New York Giants and their QB

21:30 - Josh Dobbs' miraculous first start with the Minnesota Vikings

28:15 - Kyler Murray set to return to the field for the Arizona Cardinals

35:30 - Los Angeles Rams sign QB Carson Wentz

42:55 - Aaron Rodgers is serious about a 2023 return

49:55 - The Patriot Way is officially over (was it actually the Brady Way?)

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."