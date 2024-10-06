Disaster to glory: Lamar Jackson throws the touchdown pass of the year

NFL: OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 06: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball with Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) attempting to make the tackle during the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens game was already a 2024 classic, with five straight touchdowns to start the second half. And then, with just over five minutes left in the game, Lamar Jackson threw the sixth. But he didn't just throw a touchdown, he threw a pursuer to the ground, recovered his own bobbled snap, and whipped a dart to Isaiah Likely. Here, check it out:

The AFC North battle was still anyone's game at that point, with both teams throwing haymakers and both quarterbacks — Jackson and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow — having career afternoons. It's only the first weekend in October, but it feels a whole lot like January.