Detroit Tigers, Bally Sports Detroit address analyst Craig Monroe's absence after sexual assault allegations

Content warning: This article contains depictions of alleged sexual assault and abuse.

Former MLB outfielder and current Detroit Tigers broadcaster Craig Monroe has been away from the booth for about a month after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman starting when she was a minor, the team and Bally Sports Detroit confirmed on Monday.

Monroe is the lead television analyst for the Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit, though he hasn't been in the booth since June 9. The team and the network said in a statement last month that he was "addressing a personal matter," but they went further in a new joint statement provided to Awful Announcing on Monday.

"Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social media allegations and take them seriously," the Tigers and the network said in a statement. "As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule and that will continue on an indefinite basis. We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe."

Monroe was accused on social media of sexually assaulting a woman starting when she was 12 years old while he was playing in the minor leagues. The abuse, she said, continued well into her adult life. The woman said she initially reached out to both the network and the team about her claims with no response, which led her to post them on social media last month.

Monroe played nine MLB seasons, starting with the Texas Rangers in 2001. He spent more than five seasons playing for the Tigers, and he wrapped his career with short stints with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates before he retired after the 2009 campaign. He finished his career with a .252 batting average with 115 home runs and 433 RBI.

Monroe then started as a Tigers broadcaster in 2012, and he started this season as their lead analyst on Bally Sports Detroit.

Monroe has not responded to the allegations publicly. It’s unclear when he will return to his role with Bally Sports, if at all.