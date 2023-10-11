Deshaun Watson continues to deal with shoulder injury even after the Browns' Week 5 bye

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a surprise scratch in Week 4 due to a shoulder injury. Despite being listed as questionable for the contest, Watson was ruled out 90 minutes before the Browns took the field in Week 4.

That news came as a surprise to many, including backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who said he didn't know he was making his first NFL start until Watson was ruled inactive.

The team is apparently taking a similar approach after its Week 5 bye. Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the issue.

There appears to be at least some level of uncertainty about Watson's availability for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked, Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said he wasn't sure who would be throwing him passes in Week 6.

Despite missing practice Wednesday, Watson still has plenty of time to recover and play in Week 6. The Browns could use him against a tough 49ers defense that has held opposing offenses under 20 points in four of five games this season.

If Watson is unable to go, Thompson-Robinson would likely get another start. He struggled in his first start, completing 19-of-36 attempts for 121 yards. Thompson-Robinson failed to throw a touchdown in the 28-3 loss. He did toss 3 interceptions, however.

Presumably, Thompson-Robinson will have more time to mentally prepare to be the starter if he's called upon again in Week 6. It's tough to know whether that would make Thompson-Robinson feel more comfortable, especially with the 49ers defense on tap.

