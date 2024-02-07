Days from Super Bowl LVIII, the cheapest seats in the house are still the most expensive in history

LAS VEGAS — Barring a dramatic change over the next several days, the cost to walk into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday is trending toward being the most expensive "get-in" price in Super Bowl history.

That’s according to secondary market search engine TicketIQ, which tracks and brokers fee-free tickets to major events across the world. As of Tuesday evening, the brokerage’s internal data continued to peg Super Bowl LVIII as the most expensive get-in price in the history of the game. The get-in price represents the cheapest available ticket on the secondary market.

Tuesday’s historic price of get-in seats continued to eclipse even the reduced capacity pandemic Super Bowl, which shattered pricing records in 2021. While that game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs still holds the all-time mark for most expensive average ticket price ever tracked by TicketIQ (at $12,336 per seat), it is now trailing Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for the most expensive get-in cost.

As of Tuesday evening, the get-in price for Sunday's game was hovering around $7,790. That's the highest price ever recorded five days before kickoff. Comparatively, the cheapest seat for the 2021 reduced capacity game — which established the previous record for get-in seats — was at $5,936 with five days left to buy. But the Las Vegas demand continues to reflect that the premium buyers are shelling out to watch the first Super Bowl in the city's history, and also mirrors the significant price hikes that all Raiders home games have carried since moving into Allegiant Stadium.

“The least expensive ticket is $7,790, down 12 percent since the conference championship games, but up 10-percent over the last 72 hours,” said TicketIQ CEO Jesse Lawrence. “[I]t remains the most expensive get-in price we’ve ever tracked. … The least expensive lower-level [100 level] ticket is $8,840, down 21 percent since the conference championship games.”

While ticket prices have dipped since the Monday after the conference championship games, the volume of transactions is expected to ramp up into Thursday and Friday, when the largest portion of the Super Bowl crowd typically arrives. Following that influx, the available inventory begins to drop and prices level off. Whether that will happen in Las Vegas remains to be seen, given that the secondary demand for Raiders tickets has been so historically strong.

Thus far, the selling has been strong too. According to StubHub’s internal data on total seats sold, Sunday’s game is on pace to be the third-highest selling Super Bowl in the site’s history — and with an outside shot to climb to No. 2 overall. The current top two are Super Bowls LII, which featured the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots in Minneapolis, and LIII, which showcased the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

StubHub has sold tickets to individuals in every state in the U.S., with 35 percent of sales coming from California. Comparatively, there have been 2.5 buyers from California for every one buyer in Missouri — a trend that could be suggestive of an early lean toward a 49ers crowd. StubHub’s get-in price for the cheapest available seat was nearly $6,900 (before fees) Tuesday evening. The average price per ticket has been hovering around $8,700, with sales trends pointing to an expected period of peak buying on Thursday.

“[It] continues to leap the final sales of previous years,” said StubHub director of partnerships and business development Adam Budelli. “We’re projecting it to be one of our top two or three best-selling Super Bowls. … Sales for this rematch have already exceeded final sales of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, and every Super Bowl that’s followed. The 49ers fanbase is accounting for the most demand.”

Of course, 49ers and Chiefs fans aren’t the only ones hunting for seats. As usual, tickets are selling all over the world. According to StubHub’s internal tracking, there have been buyers from 16 countries outside of the United States. Some that you might expect — Mexico, Canada, Australia, Great Britain and Germany — but also some far-flung purchases from nearly every continent, including Brazil, Guatemala, Ecuador, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Cyprus and New Zealand.