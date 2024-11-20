Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats to know for Week 11 + 2 players to stash on your bench | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 11 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 12. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 12 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

To end the show, Sal identifies two RBs that you need to stash on your bench that have contingent upside heading into the stretch run of the fantasy football regular season and playoffs.

(3:00) - Data Dump Wednesday: Sal’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 12

(35:15) - Data Dump Wednesday: Matt’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 12

(1:02:45) - Sal’s stashes: 2 RBs you should target on the waiver wire and stash on your bench

