Dak Prescott 'one thousand percent' will return to Cowboys practice Tuesday, says his ankle is fine

Dak Prescott missed practice on Friday with right ankle soreness, raising alarm among Cowboys fans after the Dallas quarterback was seen wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle in the offseason.

He says he's fine.

Prescott spoke with reporters after the Cowboys' preseason opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He "one thousand percent" plans to return to the field when the Cowboys practice next on Tuesday.

Prescott's missed practice on Friday was his first of training camp. In fact, it was his first missed training camp practice since 2021. He wasn't slated to play in Sunday's preseason game and isn't expected to play until the regular season regardless of his health status.

Prescott initially injured his right ankle in 2020. He suffered a dislocated ankle and compound fracture that required surgery and ended his season. He returned to the lineup in 2021 and has played in all but five of the Cowboys' regular-season games since. He finished second in MVP voting last season to Lamar Jackson before a disappointing showing in a playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Prescott reportedly suffered a mild foot sprain prior to images that surfaced in early July that showed him wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico. He later posted images of himself on vacation walking without the boot and said that he was wearing the boot for precautionary reasons as part of a regular maintenance plan since he injured his ankle in 2020.

Friday's missed practice resounded those alarms that initially went off when he was first seen wearing a walking boot. The Cowboys downplayed his missed practice as "precautionary," a message Prescott reiterated on Sunday when he said that he would return to practice on Tuesday.

Prescott's entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys amid failed talks to work out an extension. Third-string quarterback Trey Lance played and struggled in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Rams.