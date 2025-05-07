Cutting Justin Tucker allows the Ravens and NFL to use 'football decision' as a shield

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Justin Tucker's release by the Baltimore Ravens offers a glimpse into the team's culture and how the NFL tends to handle uncomfortable or controversial situations — especially when legal or personal conduct issues are involved.

From the "Inside Coverage" podcast, Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein discussed the complexity of the decision and what it really says about the Ravens and, by extension, the league.

The trio agreed: this situation will be quietly swept under the rug, and once Tucker is out of sight on the field, he’ll quickly be out of mind for the league and most fans. It’s a process we've seen before, and, barring any criminal developments, the Ravens and the NFL will likely move on with little more said.

Ravens explain their 'football decision'

The Ravens were very deliberate in labeling Tucker’s release a “football decision,” repeating that language in their official statement. As Epstein pointed out: "When people actually make football decisions, they don’t usually say this is a football decision." This suggests the organization was using that phrase to avoid directly addressing the serious off-field allegations against Tucker (multiple accusations of improper conduct from massage therapists, being investigated by the league).

Epstein also highlighted that the Ravens have a history of employing players with sexual assault or domestic violence allegations. This paints a picture of a team that often chooses to manage and sidestep these issues rather than taking a clear moral stance.

Schwab noted the “coldness” and legal calculation behind the Ravens’ language, emphasizing they want to avoid liability or being caught in denial if it turns out they knew something.

Avoiding the allegations discussion involving Tucker

The "Inside Coverage" trio's conversation points out that the team and league generally prefer to “dance around” these topics and rarely confront them head-on unless absolutely forced. As Schwab says, the playbook is to “skate from this without ever having to really deal with the allegations,” and Fitz adds that the league's investigation and eventual press releases likely will be “buried on a Friday afternoon when nobody’s paying attention.”

The crew also brought up the comparison to Deshaun Watson, noting the selective outrage and scrutiny based on position and value to a team. There's a cynicism around who the NFL chooses to protect and for how long, suggesting that stars get more leeway than role players or aging veterans.

Ultimately, both the Ravens’ move and the NFL’s likely course of action highlight that, when the calculus tips toward distraction or diminished value (and especially if a player’s performance is declining), teams and the league will cut ties swiftly and quietly. Pride in “no distractions” outweighs almost every other consideration.

Tucker's release is a microcosm of how the Ravens — and the NFL as a whole — prioritize their business interests and public image over transparency. These situations are usually handled with strategic PR, legal maneuvering, and an eye on minimizing controversy rather than addressing the root problem or making any sort of example for better conduct.

To hear more NFL discussions, tune into Inside Coverage on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.