SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs walks back to the dugout after he was taken out of the game against the Athletics in the bottom of the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on April 01, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele needs surgery on his left elbow and will miss the rest of the 2025 season. Manager Craig Counsell shared the bad news with reporters at Dodger Stadium ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

