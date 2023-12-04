Could the Jets turn back to QB Zach Wilson? Coach Robert Saleh non-committal about starter moving forward

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms up before playing against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Could Zach Wilson return as the starting quarterback for the New York Jets? Maybe Tim Boyle gets a shot at redemption. Or there's the dark-horse option that Aaron Rodgers, who practiced last week, returns.

Where the dial stops on the Jets' quarterback carousel, nobody knows.

Not even coach Robert Saleh, who declined to name a starter for the team's upcoming game against the Houston Texans.

The third-year coach is currently staring down the possibility of starting a fourth quarterback this season after Boyle's dismal performance in the Jets' 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

But before he could even truly ponder that, Saleh had to address a report that when the team asked Wilson to take over the reins again, the former No. 2 pick was reluctant to accept.

The Jets want to make a switch at QB. The team is leaning towards Zach Wilson to take over, but he is reluctant to stepping back in, sources tell @zackBlatt and me. The team is discussing next steps. More on @theathletic shortly. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 4, 2023

When asked about it, Saleh vehemently denied the report.

"Let’s be clear," Saleh said, "if he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn’t be here."

"If he was reluctant to play — he wouldn't be here" - #Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson.



Saleh said he spoke to Wilson and he "wants the ball." pic.twitter.com/PVcVSZ4QSa — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 4, 2023

Not only did Saleh say that Wilson wants the ball back in his hands, "he wants to start," Saleh said.

Minutes after The Athletic report, SNY released a clip of Quincy Williams discussing what Wilson has been doing to get the job back.

Quincy Williams shares what he's seen from Zach Wilson these past few weeks in the locker room and on the practice field:



"He's been very dialed in... He was one of the first guys at practice today" pic.twitter.com/7jUHsOQoWA — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 4, 2023

Eventually all of this circled back to Rodgers, who is still recovering from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the season opener. Rodgers has said his decision to return hinges on New York getting into the playoffs, but when Saleh was asked about former MVP, he didn't shut the door on Rodgers being back at the helm.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh asked if Aaron Rodgers could start this week: "Anything is possible, but don't hold your breath." pic.twitter.com/vdTMYpNViT — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 4, 2023

So now the waiting game begins. Saleh said he'll have an answer by Wednesday. Boyle threw for 148 yards, an interception and was sacked once before he was yanked in favor of Trevor Siemian.

Siemian was absolutely no better as he fumbled three times, lost one, and was sacked three times.

The Jets are on a five-game losing streak and sitting at 4-8.