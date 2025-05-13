Cooper Flagg impresses at NBA Draft Combine after Dallas Mavericks secure the No. 1 pick in draft lottery

Cooper Flagg showed impressive flashes at the NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday, as the former Blue Devil is poised to become the No. 1 overall pick in June's draft.

After a short break following the NCAA tournament, Flagg joined his fellow aspiring rookies in the first step into their NBA careers. During the session, Flagg recorded 10.83 seconds in the Pro Lane Drill, a 29-foot standing vertical leap, and a 35.5-foot maximum vert.

"I thought it was really good," Flagg said of the session in Chicago. "A lot of testing. Guys go out there, working hard, showing what they can do, so I thought it was a really good day."

“Versatility, speed, athleticism, vertical”



When asked what he showed in the drills, Flagg said, "I think just the versatility, the speed, the athleticism and the vertical altogether. And then just the ability to keep working on my shot."

Flagg's performance at the combine came the morning after the Dallas Mavericks secured the first pick in the NBA Draft. According to ESPN, the Mavs plan to keep the pick and draft Flagg, rather than trade it. His entry would team him up alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, who could return from his ACL injury in January 2026.

After trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, Dallas fell to several injuries, including to Davis in his first game for the Mavericks and Irving later in the season. The team finished 10th in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record before losing to Memphis in the Play-In Tournament.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his lone season at Duke. The Devils' NCAA tournament ended in the Final Four, where they lost to Houston.