Cooper Flagg stuffs stat sheet as Duke clinches share of ACC title in his likely final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) handles the ball as Wake Forest's Efton Reid III, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Cooper Flagg does it all for the Blue Devils as Duke's leader in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Monday night was no exception. Flagg stuffed the stat sheet to lead Duke to a 93-60 blowout over Wake Forest in what was likely his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The victory clinched a share of Duke's first ACC regular-season championship since 2022 and its second since 2010 while delivering a blow to Wake Forest's fading NCAA tournament hopes.

Flagg flirted with a triple-double and finished the night with 28 points, eight rebounds seven assists, three blocks and two steals. He hit 3 of 6 3-pointers and shot 10 of 16 from the field. With the win secured, head coach Jon Scheyer pulled Flagg with 3:34 remaining to allow an appreciative home crowd the chance to applaud the freshman phenom one last time.

Up next for Duke is a regular-season finale on the road against rival North Carolina. From there, Duke will play in the ACC and NCAA tournaments. After that, Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.