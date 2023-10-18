Conor McGregor reportedly won't face criminal charges after alleged sexual assault at NBA Finals game

2023 NBA Finals - Game Four MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Conor McGregor is seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault.

Conor McGregor will not face any criminal charges after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an NBA Finals game earlier this year, according to TMZ .

Prosecutors said there was “insufficient evidence” in the case and “contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” needed to pursue charges, per the report.

McGregor was accused of forcing a woman to engage in oral sex and pushing her up against a wall in an attempt to sodomize her in a bathroom during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center. McGregor was seen on camera taking the woman by the hand and leading her to the bathroom at the arena, and his security later prevented others from following them in.

Prosecutors, according to the report, said that a bathroom attendant said he saw McGregor and the woman enter a stall together, but that he did not “hear any signs of distress.” They also said that the woman initially asked detectives if McGregor would “settle” or “pay her off” when she first made claims against him, and that the two were seen together at a club inside the Heat’s arena after the alleged encounter.

McGregor has denied the allegations against him from the beginning.

"After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor," his attorney, Barbara Llanes, said in a statement, via TMZ. "On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over."

McGregor has been accused of sexual assault multiple times throughout his career, though he has not faced legal punishment as a result. The alleged assault during Game 4 of the NBA Finals came after McGregor participated in an on-court stunt that sent the man who plays the Heat's mascot to the emergency room .

McGregor hasn't fought since July 2021, when he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Porier. He is ineligible to compete for the rest of 2023 after he failed to register with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. He re-entered the USADA testing pool earlier this month ahead of his rumored fight against Michael Chandler, though nothing has been set officially.