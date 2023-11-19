Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ejected after getting into fight during game vs. Giants

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Curtis Samuel has been ejected from the Washington Commanders game against the New York Giants.

The Commanders wide receiver and Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott are both out of the game for their parts in a fight that broke out near the stands.

Samuel came running to the aid of Sam Howell after his quarterback was hit late of bounds.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and Samuel immediately raced to Howell's defense and confront McKinney. As Leno and McKinney shoved each other just below the stands, Samuel and Flott started a shoving match that turned into punches.

Both players also made contact with the referee who attempted to break up the fight.

At the half, the Giants have a 14-9 lead over the Commanders at FedEx Field.

The play happened during a weird sequence in which Howell broke free, spun and appeared to barely cross the plane for the touchdown.

Referees didn't immediately call for the score, however, so Howell and the Giants defenders continued as if the play was live. Howell raced for the pylon and was hit hard out of bounds by Xavier McKinney. It appeared as though Howell's head whipped back onto the turf and he landed hard on his shoulder.

Jacoby Brissett started throwing on the sideline as Howell was in the blue tent being evaluated for a concussion. Howell was cleared and returned to the game.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!