COMBO POD: Stat Nerd + Viewers Guide for all of Week 12's games

The weekend of Thanksgiving annually provides one of the best weekends of the year for football. For this special weekend we have a special pod combining both 'Stat Nerd Thursday' and the 'Viewer's Guide' to provide you everything you need to know for all the action in Week 12. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat for all 32 teams and go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip.

Producer Note: If you are listening after Thanksgiving feel free to skip ahead to the 23:30 mark:

1:19 - Stat Nerd Thursday + Viewer Guide format

2:16 - Thanksgiving/Black Friday slate:

2:19 - GB VS. DET

9:54 - WSH @ DAL

14:51 - SF @ SEA

18:51 - MIA @ NYJ

23:21- Sunday/Monday Slate:

23:37 - NO @ ATL

26:34 - PIT @ CIN

33:34 - TB @ IND

37:26 - NE @ NYG

42:10 - JAX @ HOU

46:47 - CLE @ DEN

50:46 - LAR @ AZ

54:49 - KC @ LV

59:18 - BUF @ PHI

1:02:15 - BAL @ LAC

1:06:55 - CHI @ MIN

