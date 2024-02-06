Colts owner Jim Irsay gives health update in first public statement since January

Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay looks on during the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor ceremony for Tarik Glenn during halftime of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is breaking his silence amid concerns about his health. The 64-year-old is "on the mend," according to his first social media post in almost a month.

He went on to express gratitude for "all the messages of love and support," via X on Tuesday.

On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 6, 2024

The sentiment comes after the Colts released a statement on Jan. 9, saying Irsay was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness." He was forced to miss a previously scheduled appearance with the Jim Irsay Band in Los Angeles, as he received "excellent care," the Colts said.

While the Colts' statement asked for privacy, it didn't take long for media reports regarding Irsay's condition to surface. He was found unresponsive in his home in December due to what the police report called a "suspected overdose," per multiple outlets on Jan. 17.

Emergency responders were called to Irsay's residence in Carmel, Indiana, at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 to assist Irsay, who was "unresponsive, breathing, but turning blue," according to records obtained by FOX 59 Indianapolis. The report noted Irsay had fallen in the bathroom and been moved to a nearby bed. He was treated with Narcan, TMZ Sports said.

He has been seen in public once since then: on Dec. 16 when the Colts played the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the wake of the news surrounding Irsay's reported overdose, the Colts issued another statement. The organization didn't offer a direct rebuttal, but reinforced that Irsay still recovering from a "respiratory illness." The statement asserted that there would be no further updates on his personal health.

Irsay is usually quite active on X, formerly known as Twitter. A quick glance over his profile shows multiple posts per day until Jan. 8. He personally shared Tuesday's update, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN, who also reported that other team staffers have access to the account and occasionally post on it.

Irsay has previously been open about struggling with drug and alcohol addiction in the past. A past drug overdose stopped his breathing and nearly killed him, he told HBO's "Real Sports" in November. He added that he's been to rehab 15 times.

Irsay took control of the Colts' day-to-day operations in 1995 after his father, Robert, suffered a stroke. He has been at the helm of the franchise since his father died in 1997 and he won a legal battle with his stepmother to keep the franchise.