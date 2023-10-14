College football scores, updates: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State all in action early

Washington v Oregon EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: The line of scrimmage between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies during the first half of the game at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

We’ve passed the midseason mark, so these games are gaining importance by the week. We could look back at Week 7 as a turning point in the season for several teams.

Saturday's slate features four ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a massive showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington in the Pac-12. There are also quite a few ranked teams on upset watch.

Here's are the marquee early games on Saturday (scroll down for live updates):

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: UW -3 | Total: 67.5

The two best teams in the Pac-12 will square off Saturday in Seattle in a game with major conference championship and College Football Playoff implications. Both Washington and Oregon are 5-0 and will be well-rested coming off bye weeks. And both teams have been dominant this season.

Washington is led by QB Michael Penix Jr., who leads the nation in passing yardage and is one of the favorites to win the Heisman. Oregon has an explosive offense of its own, averaging 51.6 points per game behind QB Bo Nix, another Heisman candidate. The Ducks rely more on a quick passing game compared to UW’s downfield attack, but they have been incredibly efficient. Which high-octane offense wins?

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: UT -3 | Total: 54.5

If the Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) want to have a chance to compete for the SEC title, they need to be ready to roll Saturday and try to carry that on the road to Tuscaloosa next week. On the other side, Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a disappointing home loss to Alabama and now will play its first true road game since the Sept. 9 loss at Miami. If A&M wants to contend for the SEC West crown, this is basically a must-win before going into the bye week.