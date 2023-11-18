College football scores, live updates: Michigan-Maryland, Louisville-Miami and more

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Tennessee at Georgia ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 05: Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) gets past Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) during the Saturday afternoon college football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Tennessee Volunteers on November 5, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We've reached the final two weeks of the regular season and there's still plenty to be decided.

With five undefeated teams and four others with one loss, the College Football Playoff race can go in many directions. There are also conference title races coming down to the wire and more than 20 teams on the verge of bowl eligibility.

Rivalry week is on the horizon and the coaching carousel has already ramped up, so we're in for an eventful weekend of football.

Here's what we're watching early on Saturday:

No. 10 Louisville at Miami

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: Miami -1 | Total: 46.5

Louisville can clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win over Miami. The Cardinals are 9-1 but this is just the third true road game they will play all season. For Miami, it’s been another up-and-down season under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes had a spirited effort last week against Florida State, but lost 27-20. What will the motivation be from the Miami side this week?