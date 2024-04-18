Clippers announce special season ticket for 'The Wall' fan section in new arena

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: LA Clippers fan signs during a 117-106 New Orleans Pelicans win at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Clippers fans will have an opportunity for a first-come, first-serve seat with a season ticket in the team's new arena next season.

The seats will be in "The Wall" fan section at the Intuit Dome behind the opposing team's basket. The "ultimate wall pass" is priced at $1,299 before fees and taxes. With 41 home games, that works out to approximately $30 per game. As the Clippers point out on the team's website, that's approximately half the price of a regular season ticket.

Ultimate wall pass buyers will have seats assigned when they arrive at the arena. Depending on how early they show up, fans could sit as close as Row 3 in the section. Assigned seats will be available in Rows 3 through 51 in the section.

A first look at The Wall at the Clippers' new Intuit Dome arena pic.twitter.com/eJqSpDyKq8 — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) April 17, 2024

However, high-demand games could result in ultimate wall pass holders being assigned to different sections of the arena, including standing room only areas.

The ultimate wall pass will also include a "sit-with-friend" feature that will allow fans to reserve seats next to others who have tickets in the section. Additionally, fans can buy a shareable ultimate wall pass with four ticket holders for an extra $800 per pass.

Other perks for wall pass holders include a dedicated entrance to the arena, discounted concessions and early access to playoff tickets.

The No. 4 seed Clippers (51–31 regular season) begin the 2024 NBA playoffs by hosting the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks (50–32) in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday, April 21. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET.