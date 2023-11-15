Clippers to add C Daniel Theis from Pacers amid 'growing pains,' per reports

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Daniel Theis #27 of the Indiana Pacers walks across the court in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring center Daniel Theis, who has reportedly agreed on a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers. He will sign a free-agent deal once he clears waivers on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Theis had $7.8 million remaining on his $9.1 million contract with the Pacers and will reportedly take a prorated veteran minimum of $2.1 million. Before Indiana, he also made stops with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. He has averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds across his career.

The 6-foot-8 German player will contribute needed size in the paint behind Ivica Zubac while center Mason Plumlee recovers from a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Wednesday's news of the pending addition comes as the Clippers attempt to break a six-game losing streak that began with the arrival of James Harden via a long-awaited trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Upon arrival in Los Angeles, Harden expressed displeasure with how he was utilized offensively last season, which saw him record the most assists in the league. The 10-time All-Star also gave reporters a memorable description of his play style, saying "I'm not a system player, I am a system."

But The System has yet to gel with fellow Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. The team is experiencing "growing pains" as it attempts to blend so many stars together, according to a Wednesday report from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

"Just communication and making sure I'm doing my part with preparation and knowing where we're trying to get to on both sides of the ball," Harden said after the Clippers' 111-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets. "I've played a handful of games, and obviously we're not winning, but I'm off the ball more than I've ever been in a very long time."

While George reportedly said no one is complaining about any adjustments, Lue was blunt with Haynes about the difficulties.

"This is my toughest challenge as a head coach, but I'm up for the task for sure," he said."The biggest thing is getting these guys to sacrifice for guys, whether that's starting the game, finishing the game, shots, touches, who's running pick-and-rolls, and things like that. Getting these guys to sacrifice will be the biggest challenge all season."

Lue met with seven players to discuss their roles recently, according to Haynes. Third-year guard Bones Hyland was one of them. He could reportedly be left out of the rotation for five to six games as Lue explores other lineups.

It appears Hyland will take a temporary backseat after he seemed poised for a larger role this season. It's the Clippers' theme this year, as even Theis previously expressed frustration with his lack of playing time with the Pacers. Hopefully, Los Angeles will manage to keep every member of the roster happy.