Christian Pulisic scores mind-bending Olimpico goal in Champions League play to put Milan up over Brugge

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani) (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Christian Pulisic's stellar season for AC Milan continued on Tuesday, with the American midfielder pulling off an Olimpico goal in Champions League play.

In the 34th minute of Milan's matchup against Belgian club Club Brugge, Pulisic's stunning corner kick twisted past multiple players and directly into goal. The score gave Milan an early 1-0 lead over Brugge.

The Olimpico marks Pulisic's seventh goal for Milan across all competitions, in just 11 games. He also has three assists, tied for first on the team.

Shortly after Pulisic's goal, Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika was sent off with a red card after a studs-up tackle. The extra man and Pulisic's point gave Milan an advantage heading into the second half.

Heading into this matchup, Milan is fourth in the Serie A standings, having won four of its last five games. The team was 0-2 in Champions League play heading into Tuesday's game; Brugge was 1-1.