CFP semifinals recap: Michigan stuffs Alabama in OT, Washington outduels Texas

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

The final four-team edition of the CFP semifinals played out Monday night in Los Angeles & New Orleans and Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde convene for a late-night podcast to recap all of the action.

In the Rose Bowl, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan team finally made it past the semifinal round as JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines pushed past Alabama in single overtime 27-20. Sloppy mistakes, botched snaps & special teams errors plagued the game and Michigan has finally made it to the CFP title game. Can the Wolverines go on to win it all after the soap opera that was Harbaugh's 2023 campaign?

Ross & Pat were in attendance for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, and they describe the scene as a red-hot Michael Penix Jr. performance pushed the Huskies over the top in a high-scoring 37-31 affair over the Longhorns. Penix looked unstoppable, delivering laser after laser all night, with a 430 yard, 2 TD performance in the Superdome, but ultimately the Huskies defense needed to make the final plays of the game as Quinn Ewers lead a stunning final drive to almost snatch a Texas victory in the closing seconds.

1:00 - Rose Bowl: Michigan defeats Alabama in OT

18:03 - Sugar Bowl: Washington's high-powered offense too much for Texas

37:20 - FSU loses badly to Georgia

44:26 - The Bourbon Street blunder

46:56 - The pod is unhappy with the Rose Bowl sunset

54:24 - Michigan vs Washington lookahead

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts