Celtics to reportedly be sold to private equity firm co-founder Bill Chisholm for record $6.1 billion

After months of uncertainty, the Boston Celtics have reportedly found a new owner. The team's current ownership group, the Grousbeck family, has reportedly agreed to sell the franchise to a group led by Bill Chisholm, co-founder of Symphony Technology Group, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The team will reportedly be bought for $6.1 billion, a record for a North American sports franchise.

BREAKING: Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, has agreed to purchase the Boston Celtics from the Grousbeck family for a valuation for $6.1 billion, sources tell ESPN. This now is the largest sale for a sports franchise in North America. pic.twitter.com/iPphqSQswe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2025

