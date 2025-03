CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second half of a football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After spending his entire eight-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, cornerback Jourdan Lewis is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network and Peter Schrager.

Lewis will reportedly be the NFL's highest-paid nickel defensive back, with a deal for three years and $30 million with $20 million guaranteed, as well as $12.5 million this coming season.