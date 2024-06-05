Cameron Brink, Rhyne Howard, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith make up U.S. women's Olympic 3x3 basketball team

WNBA: MAY 30 Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - MAY 30: Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks during shoot around on May 30, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard, and Hailey Van Lith will make up the 2024 U.S women's Olympic 3x3 basketball team that will go for a second straight gold medal, USA Basketball announced on Wednesday.

Three of the four team members — Brink, Burdick and Van Lith — represented the U.S. at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, which ended with a gold medal. Burdick was on the squad that won the event in 2014.

All four players participated in the 3x3 national team camp recently in Springfield, Mass. and took part in the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Springfield Stop where they were runners-up to Canada.

The Paris Four 🙌



Introducing the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's National Team! 🇺🇸 #3x3WNT pic.twitter.com/sNIWMH4ivJ — USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) June 5, 2024

The U.S women won the inaugural tournament during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, beating ROC 18-15 in the gold medal game.

The Olympic women's 3x3 team will be lead by head coach Jennifer Rizzotti, who currently serves as president of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.

How 3x3 differs from the 5x5 game is that games are 10 minutes long with a 12-second shot clock and are played on a halfcourt. Games are to 21 points with 1- and 2-point baskets. Should a team not reach 21 points, whoever is leading when time is up is declared the winner.

Two members of the team currently play in the WNBA with Brink, 22, in her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks and Howard, 24, playing her third year with the Atlanta Dream. Burdick, 30, played five seasons with six WNBA teams and has played in Europe since 2021. Van Lith, 22, transferred to TCU this spring after spending the 2023-24 season at LSU and her first three years in college at Louisville.