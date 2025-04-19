Bucks star Damian Lillard reportedly expected to return from calf issue in Game 2 or Game 3 vs. Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to get a major weapon back during their playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard will reportedly return in either Game 2 or Game 3 of the series, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Just in on NBA Countdown – Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is expected to make his return in Game 2 or Game 3 of series against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN: pic.twitter.com/RNHT5eHfPl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2025

Lillard has not played in a game since March 18 due to deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists for the Bucks in 58 regular-season games.

