Bucks star Damian Lillard reportedly out for season with torn left Achilles

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard grimaces as he falls to the floor against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is reportedly out for the season after tearing his left Achilles, per multiple reports.

Lillard sustained the injury during the team's 129-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Minutes into the contest, Lillard stumbled while trying to grab a rebound. He was able to redirect the ball, but fell to the ground and immediately grabbed near his left ankle.

He was eventually helped off the court and went straight to the locker room. The Bucks ruled Lillard out for the rest of the game with a lower leg injury.

Following the contest, Bucks coach Doc Rivers hinted that it could be a long-term injury, saying Lillard's prognosis was "not very promising." Lillard was slated to undergo an MRI on Monday.

The injury comes just days after Lillard returned to the court following deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Lillard missed weeks due to the injury, which many expected would keep him out for the rest of the season. But as the playoffs approached, the Bucks announced Lillard was cleared to return and was likely to play in the series vs. the Pacers.

Lillard got back on the court for Game 2, and scored 14 points in the Bucks' 123-115 loss. He also played in Game 3, dropping seven points in the Bucks' only victory of the series thus far.

The injury ends another solid year from Lillard, who averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists in 58 games before deep vein thrombosis prematurely ended his regular season. While he didn't flash the same effectiveness in the playoffs, Lillard gave the Bucks another superstar-caliber player opposing defenses needed to stop.

Without Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to shoulder a heavy load if the Bucks want to advance past the Pacers. Antetokounmpo scored at last 28 points in each game of the series, but the Bucks have only picked up one win.

Both teams will square off in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Lillard's injury also complicates what many felt was a crucial offseason for the Bucks. There are rumblings Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade due to the Bucks' recent playoff failures. With Lillard looking at a potentially lengthy rehab, that could be the tipping point as Antetokounmpo tries to find a team with more realistic championship aspirations next season.

This story will be updated.