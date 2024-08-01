Bucaneers OT Tristan Wirfs agrees to 5-year, $141 million contract, richest deal in OL history: Report

NFL: DEC 31 Saints at Buccaneers TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 31: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) run blocks during the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has a Super Bowl ring, three Pro Bowl nods and, now, the title of highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The former first-round pick agreed to a record-breaking five-year, $140.63 million contract extension on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal reportedly includes $88.24 million guaranteed.

The extension is in addition to the $18.24 million that Wirfs was already owed via the final year of his rookie contract, so he is now set to be paid $158.87 million over the next six years.

Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Penei Sewell signed the previous largest offensive line deal only three months ago with his four-year, $112 million pact. Wirfs now sits atop the leaderboard in average annual value at $28.1 million, a hair ahead of Sewell's $28 million and followed by the Minnesota Vikings' Christian Darrisaw at $26 million.

The deal is also the largest total commitment to any player in Buccaneers history.

All of this is well-deserved by Wirfs, who began his NFL career as an immediately elite right tackle after being selected 13th overall out of Iowa. He won a Super Bowl blocking for Tom Brady in his first season, made All-Pro in his second and moved to the more lucrative left tackle in his fourth.

All of that adds up to a guy you have to pay, and the Bucs certainly did.