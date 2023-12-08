Browns won't name Joe Flacco or Dorian Thompson-Robinson as starting QB vs. Jaguars yet

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

There's uncertainty at quarterback on both sides of Sunday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out of concussion protocol and practiced Friday, leaving the team to chose between him and NFL veteran Joe Flacco. On Thursday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team won't officially name a starter.

"You don't have to, is probably the best way to put it," Stefanski said, when asked why a formal choice hasn't been declared.

For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be a game-time decision following the high ankle sprain he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Deshaun Watson was the Browns' QB1 until he fractured his shoulder in a win over the Baltimore Ravens, an injury that required surgery. As a result, Thompson-Robinson and veteran backup P.J. Walker both saw the field.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started in two losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. He sustained the head injury early in the latter game. He went 1-3 in his starts overall, leading the Browns through a game-winning field goal drive when the team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Nov. 19.

Flacco signed with the Browns shortly after the win, making his starting debut for the Browns on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. A former Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012, Flacco completed 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards. He recorded two touchdown passes and a fourth-quarter interception in the 36-19 loss.

Whoever gets the starting nod Sunday will be without wide receiver Amari Cooper, who entered concussion protocol during the Rams game. Both quarterbacks have expressed readiness for either outcome.

"I think anytime you get a little taste of playing football, you want to keep that going for as long as possible," Flacco said in response to a question about the starting role.

"I'm ready to go if it's me, if my number's called," Thompson-Robinson said Friday via ESPN.

Going 7-5 so far this season, the Browns Browns have started four quarterbacks. The franchise hasn't seen that many starters since 1950.