Brooklyn Nets hire ex-Kings assistant Jordi Fernández as team's new head coach

Sacramento Kings v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 14: Assistant coach Jordi Fernández of the Sacramento Kings talks with referee Intae Hwang #96. Fernandez took over for head coach Mike Brown whom was ejected during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on January 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brooklyn Nets have officially announced Jordi Fernández as the team's new head coach.

Fernández, 41, replaces Kevin Ollie, who coached the final 28 games on an interim basis following Jacque Vaughn's firing on Feb. 19.

"We're thrilled to announce Jordi Fernández as Brooklyn's new head coach," said Nets general manager Sean Marks in a statement "As we progressed through an extensive search over the past six weeks, it became increasingly clear that Jordi is the best coach to lead our team forward. Jordi brings a diverse set of experiences and basketball knowledge gained over the course of a coaching career that has taken him around the world.

"Each step of the way, Jordi has consistently demonstrated the ability to implement strong processes and creative systems designed to optimize each team's specific roster. He's proven the ability to build genuine relationships and garner the respect of players of all levels, and we're confident that our players will benefit greatly from his expertise. We look forward to Jordi, Kelsey and their children joining the Nets family and calling Brooklyn home."

Before coming to Brooklyn, Fernández spent the last two seasons as associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings. He was part of the 2022-23 staff that helped guide the team to the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades.

Kings head coach Mike Brown won the league’s Coach of the Year award during that campaign, too. Fernandez then helped the Kings finish with a 46-36 record this season and earn a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Before landing in Sacramento, Fernández spent six seasons as an assistant coach under Mike Malone in Denver. He also spent time on staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fernández, who hails from Barcelona, is also the Canadian national coach. It won a bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup last year. He also worked as a coach for Spain and Nigeria’s national teams, and he interviewed for jobs with the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks last offseason.

Fernández will now be tasked with reviving the Nets, who went 32-50 this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. It was their first losing record since the 2019-20 campaign.

“We will see results right away because this industry is about getting results," Fernández said during Wednesday's introductory press conference.

Fernández will now be the Nets' fourth full-time head coach since 2020. Vaughn, a longtime assistant in the organization, took over for Steve Nash after he was fired just seven games into last season. Vaughn did not get to complete a full season leading the team.