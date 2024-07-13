Bronny James scores 8 points for Lakers in Las Vegas NBA Summer League debut

Los Angeles Laker guard Bronny James Jr. (9) drives the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Plenty of NBA fans curious to see how Bronny James would perform in his Las Vegas NBA Summer League debut ended up getting a show from another rookie instead.

James scored eight points with four rebounds and two steals in the Los Angeles Lakers' 99–80 loss to the Houston Rockets. The rookie guard played 20 minutes, scoring two points in the second half. He shot 3-for-12 from the floor, going 0-for-6 on 3-pointers.

However, those eight points are the highest total James has scored in his three Summer League games.

Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard impressed plenty of spectators. The No. 3 overall pick in June's NBA Draft led Houston with 23 points, adding four rebounds, five assists and three blocks. He shot 4-for-6 from 3 and 9-for-17 overall from the field.

The Lakers next face the Boston Celtics in Summer League play, tipping off Monday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!