Broncos get bad roughing penalty on violent hit against QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 11: Linebacker Baron Browning #56 of the Denver Broncos lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Cleveland Browns took the type of hit you don't see a quarterback take too often anymore.

It was so violent, officials thought it was a penalty when it probably wasn't.

Thompson-Robinson was scrambling and left himself in a vulnerable position when he threw near his own goal line. He was absolutely blistered by Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning. Thompson-Robinson stayed down and a flag came out late. It's never a good sign when officials decide a penalty based on how hurt a player is afterward.

There wasn't much on the replay to show it was illegal. Violent? Without a doubt. But it didn't seem like roughing the quarterback.

Thompson-Robinson came to the sideline with a bloody mouth. Nobody wants to see a player injured, but that doesn't make the hit illegal. P.J. Walker came in the game at quarterback for the Browns.

There are a lot of complaints about how the game is officiated for quarterbacks, and that roughing the passer is called too often. Sometimes we're left to wonder what else the defensive player could have done. Browning must have wondered if he was penalized for hitting a quarterback too hard.

