Breece Hall, Marvin Harrison Jr. and 6 more NFL players in desperate need of a fantasy football reboot

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 1: Running back Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, at MetLife Stadium on December 1, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Justin Fields, QB, New York Jets

The former Bears first-round draft pick will play for his third team after signing with the Jets in free agency. We’ve seen other players find success along similar journeys in recent seasons. Justin Fields will attempt to follow the path walked by guys like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Fields’ biggest hangups have been his robotic play style and penchant for taking sacks. Since he was drafted in 2021, Fields has led all quarterbacks with an 11.9% sack rate.

The Jets may have the ecosystem in place to help out with those issues. They’ve invested a ton in the offensive line of late, including first-round tackles in back-to-back years. If healthy, this could well be the best line Fields has ever played behind in the NFL. With Garrett Wilson the lone established star pass-catcher, there won’t be many decisions for Fields to make.

If he can hang on to the starting job for a year on what should be one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL, he will be a difference-maker for fantasy. Fields is second behind only Josh Allen in scramble yards since he entered the league. The Jets may not have a good offense but it could be enough for Fields to enjoy a mini-reboot season and be a positive force as a rushing quarterback.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Breece Hall hit something of a stumbling block in 2024 after an excellent start to his career. He ranked 36th out of 41 qualifying running backs in EPA per rush last season, finishing just ahead of guys like Travis Etienne Jr., D’Andre Swift and Javonte Williams. Not great company. Now, there’s no question that a banged-up offensive line and poorly designed ecosystem were partially to blame, but Hall was middle of the pack at earning yards after contact and didn’t offer many explosive plays.

Hall has a big chance to reestablish himself as one of the best workhorse backs in the league in an offense clearly committed to the run game and one invested in the offensive line. There's also a chance he gets lumped into a committee with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who both stood out last season as rookies. Aaron Glenn has said they plan to use all three backs.

How much Hall earns the right to dominate the touches is up to him.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

It’s not that Kenneth Walker has been a bad NFL running back to this point but it’s been a shakier ride than you’d like. His yards per carry has ticked down through three seasons and he ranked 22nd out of 31 running backs with 150-plus carries in rushing success rate last year.

He has a great chance to change the narrative this season. Klint Kubiak was hired to revive the run game in Seattle and bring a classic wide zone approach to a ground game that withered last season. Walker's explosive style should be a natural fit in the system and produce a ton of long runs. The only downside is that Walker's 2025 consensus ranking of RB17 all but bakes in the assumption that this run game revival works and he's the obvious choice over Zach Charbonnet (RB35) to be the clear lead back in Seattle.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The 2024 season couldn’t have gone worse for Isiah Pacheco after an RB16 finish the previous year. He sustained a leg injury in Week 2 and didn’t play again until Week 13. He split time the rest of the way with Kareem Hunt, who was signed off the street following Pacheco’s placement on IR and didn’t shine in his absence. Pacheco didn’t get much better the longer he played, as he finished the three postseason games with a whopping 2.8 yards per carry on 13 rushes.

Despite last season’s middling output by their rushing stable, the Chiefs are essentially running it all back. The only major addition to the running back room was Brashard Smith in Round 7 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Pacheco has every chance to reclaim the starting job on one of the best offenses in the league and be a serious value outside the top 24 running backs in consensus rankings. All that is predicated on last year’s slump being an injury-based outlier.

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Frankly, every member of the 2024 Chicago Bears passing game needs a reboot season and the ones still on the roster will have every chance at it with Ben Johnson now entrenched as head coach. Rome Odunze just makes for the most interesting case because he was a top-10 pick last season who doesn’t have a résumé in the league.

Odunze is a high-effort player whom Johnson should gravitate toward quickly. He also has the skills to play out of multiple alignments, another key component to wideouts in this system. The general consensus holds that Odunze isn’t close to other wideouts drafted in his class; Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey. Those guys are great players but I’m not sure Odunze played at a much lower level than them when viewed in isolation. He has a fresh start with a smarter coaching staff to establish himself as a leader in the target pecking order, especially now that Keenan Allen has moved on.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. has also fallen behind some of the wideouts drafted behind him in last year’s class in the eyes of consensus. Unlike Odunze, Harrison didn’t have established Pro Bowlers ahead of him in the wide receiver room. He also showed significant flaws at the catch point and was rarely given layup opportunities to run with the ball in his hands. At least one of those can be fixed by deployment and coaching staff choices, but that’s not something we’ll likely know for sure will happen until Week 1.

I’m still generally bullish on Harrison as a player and think he played like a good starting X-receiver as a rookie. He was just over-ranked last year and that’s why his rookie campaign felt so negative. However, he does need to improve in isolation in order to take the next step to superstar status. Then there’s the deployment variable after he was strictly used as a static vertical X-receiver — and, the Kyler Murray of it all. Harrison can control what he can control and still improve to be a more consistent fantasy starter. There are just several factors at play here that should give us pause before going all in.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk was legitimately one of the best wide receivers in football in 2023. He was fifth in yards per route vs. man coverage and second in first downs per route run overall. Aiyuk was an elite receiver in isolation in 2023 and he had been trending toward that kind of breakout for a few years once he worked himself out of the doghouse.

If 2023 was the peak, 2024 provided a crashout into the valley after an overdramatic contract negotiation saga culminated in Aiyuk missing all of training camp and not playing up to standard upon his return. That is expected when you don’t participate all offseason but Aiyuk’s production — under 50 yards in all but one game with zero touchdowns — was a huge letdown. Matters only got worse when he sustained a multi-ligament knee injury in Week 7.

Aiyuk remains on the 49ers via his mega contract and still has a truly elite season on his résumé. Whether that looks like a mere flash in the pan or a sign of what still remains possible for the rest of his career is a complicated question. Even if he lands on the positive side of that debate, we may not get the answer until deep into the 2025 regular season as he progresses back from injury.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid is now squarely in one of the most complicated positions a tight end can find himself.

He was drafted to be a mismatch in the slot but his team quickly found out he doesn’t win against man coverage at an acceptable level and is now playing an actual man-coverage-beating receiver in the slot: Khalil Shakir. Shakir just signed a big extension this offseason and is not going anywhere.

This is not an uncommon problem for these tight end/slot receiver hybrids, who often end up being better theories than needle-movers in reality.

Watching Tyler Warren caused me to have a lot of meta thoughts about the TE position pic.twitter.com/yeQfxBwn5s — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 18, 2025

Kincaid is a solid player for the Buffalo Bills but hasn’t stood out enough to become a true target hog. He won’t be a clear-cut fantasy starter until that happens. If he’s going to be that player, it will have to come with significant development as an in-line tight end. The slot receiver-convert dream is all but over at this stage.