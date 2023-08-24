Breakouts alert! Identifying the players that will make the leap in 2023

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela joins Matt Harmon on the pod to continue 'Convictions Week' by identifying the candidates to breakout and become elite fantasy plays in 2023.

But first the two react to the latest injury news out of Carolina where it feels like Bryce Young might have no one to throw to by Week 1. Valenzuela and Harmon debate if there is anyone remotely fantasy viable on the Panthers this year. The two then dive into the rumblings out of Jets camp that the offense will essentially be Aaron Rodgers' old buddies plus Garrett Wilson to start the year.

The two then alternate between their breakout candidates at each position. Valenzeula and Harmon find consensus on some and complete disagreement on one particular WR.

Harmon ends the show with advice on a gamble on position in fantasy this year that historically hasn't paid off.

2:04 - The Panthers WR room is falling apart

10:07 - Lots of whispers about Jets offense....

20:58 - Convictions Week: Identifying breakout candidates

