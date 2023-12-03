Breakout Texans WR Tank Dell leaves game vs. Broncos on cart after leg gets pinned under a pile of players

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is attended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos on a cart after an injury on a goal-line play.

Dell, listed at 5-10 and 165 pounds, lined up in the slot on a second-and-goal play from the three-yard line. He ran over the middle to block for Dameon Pierce at the goal line. As Pierce crossed the goal line for a touchdown run, Dell's body got twisted over the top of Pierce with his left leg pinned under a pile of players.

The Texans are in for the TD, but Tank Dell is down after the play. pic.twitter.com/HijvWgRro0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

He remained on the ground after the score and was carted off the field minutes later. He was in obvious pain as his Texans teammates surrounded him on the field. The Texas initially listed him as questionable with an ankle injury.