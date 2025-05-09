Blown leads, series adjustments & NBA Draft Lottery preview | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

KOC and Tom Haberstroh react to the Wolves evening their series with the Golden State Warriors at 1-1. Anthony Edwards suffered a bad-looking ankle injury, but miraculously returned for the 2nd half. But does it even matter, as Kevin thinks the Warriors are DONE after this one? PLUS - what team would be the absolute dream landing spot for Cooper Flagg on Monday night's NBA Draft Lottery? The guys preview the Lotto that is just a weekend away!

Up next, NBA Skills Coach Drew Hanlen is back on The KOC Show to talk about how his client Chet Holmgren bounced back to have a great Game 2. What did the Oklahoma City Thunder do different on both ends of the floor to completely neutralize Nikola Jokic? Hanlen also works with Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, calling him "the best passer in the NBA." With the Pacers set to take on the Cavs in Game 3, KOC wants to know, why doesn't he shoot more??

And then, Noa Dalzell and Jack Simone join KOC to break down how the Boston Celtics have fallen into the completely unexpected 0-2 hole vs the underdog New York Knicks. How much of the blame should superstar Jayson Tatum get, and how much of it falls on HC Joe Mazzulla? Find out the answers to all those questions in this awesome KOC Show conversation!

(0:22) Tom Haberstroh joins the show

(0:33) Wolves beat Steph-less Warriors in Game 2

(18:41) NBA Draft Lottery preview

(35:33) Drew Hanlen joins the show

(36:06) Thunder dominate Nuggets in Game 2

(55:10) Pacers take 2-0 lead vs. Cavs

(1:11:57) Noa Dalzell & Jack Simone join the show

(1:12:32) Celtics blow ANOTHER 20-pt lead to Knicks

