Bills DE Von Miller reportedly will miss first 4 games on the PUP list

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

The Buffalo Bills will reportedly keep veteran edge rusher Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means Miller will miss the first four games of the season: on the road against the New York Jets, at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, on the road against the Washington Commanders and at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Miller, 34, suffered a knee injury during the Bills' Thanksgiving day win over the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24 that doctors later discovered was an ACL tear. He missed the final five games of the 2022 regular season as well as the Bills two playoff games. Miller underwent surgery in January and said in June he expected to be healthy for the Bills' season-opener against the Jets on Sept. 11.

